Tanzania: Old Public Schools Repair On Course

25 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Iringa

THE government is on course of repairing old public schools, teachers' houses and other related buildings to create conducive learning environment in the institutions, it was disclosed.

Making the revelation, while inspecting Ifunda Technical School rehabilitation in Iringa District Council, yesterday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa further said there is enough budget for the exercise countrywide especially in the second round.

"I am pleased with the changes I have seen at the school after the renovation. May I assure you that the government is committed in improving the education sector including raising the number of teachers. Schools which face teachers' shortages should be patient, because the matter is being handled," added the Premier.

He noted the institutions' repairs was part of fulfilling President John Magufuli's pledges made in 2015 that he will improve the education sector, adding: "The same pledge he made last year during the October General Elections and people are seeing his work."

In line with the rehabilitation, Mr Majaliwa was also pleased with the level of innovation demonstrated by four students at the School.

The students for instance, Elia Mkumbo displayed a device he had designed to help blind people to detect any object ahead of them.

Another student, Oscar Herman with a colleague, Japhet Danford had devised a connection detector, they named a tele-switch that can enable a person through a mobile phone to control some activities in an irrigation scheme.

The other, Dhuwaiya Latwif came up with a water level indicator that prompted Mr Majaliwa to say that such kinds of innovations should be stressed by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

"These students should be given a platform to participate in various innovation exhibitions ... people should know the potentials of these young Tanzanians. "Students should study hard and not accept failure at any cost, it pays to focus on showing your abilities," advised the Premier.

