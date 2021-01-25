South Africa: Police Minister Calls for Investigation Into Conduct of Mpumalanga Premier At a Funeral

press release

Mpumalanga — The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele is concerned about the alleged conduct of Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane who was seen on National TV, not wearing a mask in public.

This matter has also been brought to the attention of the Minister on various platforms by concerned South Africans.

Minister Cele says the not wearing of masks in public, is a non-negotiable.

"If South Africa wants to beat this invisible enemy which is COVID-19, we simply can't let our guard down. This is why I have spoken to the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole to look into the matter of the Premier and an investigation must be conducted and necessary action must be taken." - Cele concluded.

General Cele would like to remind all South Africans that the wearing of a mask in public is mandatory for every person, under the adjusted alert Level 3 Lockdown regulations.

Any person who fails to comply with a verbal instruction by a law enforcement officer, to wear a mask, commits an offence, and is, upon conviction, liable to a fine or a period of imprisonment, not exceeding six months or both.