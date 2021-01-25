Tanzania: Government Commits to Support Kili Marathon

THE Government in Kilimanjaro region said it will continue supporting Kilimanjaro Marathon due to its vital role in improving the region's economy and global level tourism.

The promise was made over the weekend in Moshi, Kilimanjaro by the Regional Commissioner (RC) Anna

Mghwira during the annual event's official launch she was represented by the Moshi District Commissioner, Alhaj Rajabu Kundya.

Kilimanjaro region is the host of the now one of the now world-class athletic race.

"We promise to commit ourselves in supporting the Kilimanjaro Marathon due to its positive effects on tourism and business in general to Kilimanjaro region and the nation in general; we are ready to cooperate with the organisers in addressing the available challenges so that they can register more participants", she said.

She added, "We understand that the Kilimanjaro Marathon attracts more 12,000 participants and organisers every year, whereby the organisers can't go beyond this mark due to various reasons".

"We are made to understand the organisers due close entries so as to conform to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations, a move which denies participation of many potential runners; we will join forces with the organisers to make sure the number of participants increase by improving the road infrastructures to suit the IAAF needs", she added.

Mghwira continued to say that the regional administration through its relevant authorities has started talks regarding the needs to expand most of the roads within Moshi so that the annual event can accommodate more participants.

Speaking during the occasion, the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Brand Manager, Irene Mtiganzi, said the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) was proud to sponsor the event for the 19 consecutive years, move which she attributed to the company's patriotism to the country.

"For us, sponsoring this event is the act of patriotism to Kilimanjaro region and the nation in general in making it a sports tourism and business improving annual event", she noted.

This year's event will be flagged off on February 28th , 2021 and TBL has set aside 25m/- cash prize to the winners of both men and women categories. The winners of the 42 km full marathon will pocket 4m/- each.

"There will be also motivational prizes of an extra 1.5m/- for each Tanzanian athlete in both men and women categories who will take the first position in the 42 km race", she added.

She appealed to potential participants in the 5 km Fun Run to register on time due to the limited chances available for the category.

Additionally, the Northern Zone Director of Tigo who are the sponsors of the 21km Half Marathon Henry Kinabo, said the institution's management was looking forward for another exciting and entertaining Tigo Kili Halfmarathon.

"The registration via Tigo Pesa has been well received by potential participants from all categories whereby so far, there have been more than 4,000 registered runners who have registered themselves in different categories of the events", he said.

The launching event was also attended by Regional leaders, Ministry of Information, Culture and Sports officials, Kilimanjaro Amateur Athletics Association (KAAA) officials, members of the business community, members of various jogging clubs, the new co-sponsors the Kilimanjaro International Leather Industries Limited, athletes and journalists from various media houses.

The organisers of the event assured that in addition to Government's efforts meant to prevent Covid-19 through stringent measures at all ports of entries, the organisers will ensure that all its officials follow the Government's guidelines concerning all the precautionary measures.