Zimbabwe: Villagers in Soup for Acquiring Gun Without Licence

THREE Mutasa Central men were arrested after acquiring an SKS rifle without a licence.

The trio, John Chari (60), Collen Maxin (36) and Tommy James Mapeto (66) appeared before Mutasa magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe facing charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm.

Chari pleaded guilty while Mapeto and Maxin denied the charges saying they were not involved in the acquisition of the weapon.

Asked why he committed the offence, Chari pleaded for mercy saying he picked the gun in the bush and had no intentions to use it.

"Your Worship, please forgive me. I picked the rifle in the bush, but I had no intentions to use it," he said.

The magistrate slapped Chari with a wholly suspended three month-jail term on condition he paid a ZW$4 500 fine by February 26.

He warned him against possessing the lethal weapon without acquiring a licence.

Prosecutor Shepherd Chawarika told the court that in October last year in Nyahari village, Mutasa Central, the three unlawfully acquired a firearm SKS Riffle from an unknown person.

The information leaked to other villagers who reported the matter to police.

Acting on a tip-off, police detectives reacted and arrested the suspects.

The firearm was recovered and was used as exhibit in court.