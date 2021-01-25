Seychelles: Overnight Curfew Introduced, Movement Restrictions Extended to Help Seychelles Fight Covid-19

25 January 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

In a bid to curb community transmissions and the spread of COVID-19, authorities in Seychelles have extended restrictions on movement to February 15 and introduced new stringent measures.

The measures include a curfew from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. when no one is allowed to be on the road, except for essential workers who will be granted permits; early closures of shops - 6 p.m. during weekdays and 3 p.m. during weekends; all schools will remain closed until further notice; visits outside the immediate household are banned; social gatherings are not permitted, and tourism establishments must respect standard operating procedures in place or face severe consequences.

The measures came after President Wavel Ramkalawan chaired a high-level meeting Saturday at State House to discuss the way forward and how to best mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The committee stressed on the need for every citizen to adhere to safety measures in order to protect their family, their households and the country. The new measures were announced in a press conference following the meeting by the Public Health Commissioner Jude Gedeon.

"Because we have seen that the epidemic is not yet sufficiently under control, for us to remove restrictions in place, we have to on top of the restrictions in place, impose new restrictions," said Gedeon.

"If necessary, like we have done previously with four different tourism establishments, they will be shut down for some time until that their system is back in order," explained Gedeon. Those found breaching the public health orders will also face penalties.

According to the Public Health Commissioner, on the issue of schools, discussions have started with the Ministry of Education to see "when and how the schools will be reopened and whether opening by phases is an option," Gedeon added that next week vaccinations will be administered to all teachers.

The army has been mobilized to assist the police to ensure that all of the new measures are respected and a full Public Health Order will be published by the Attorney General's office.

Cases of COVID-19 in Seychelles - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - continues to rise. As of January 23, 1,033 cases have been recorded. That includes 349 active cases, 681 persons having recuperated and three deaths - all Seychellois nationals.

As for the vaccines, the officials said the roll-out is progressing well with over 18,300 doses given so far. The island nation is now ranked second in the world in terms of population percentage of vaccinations administered, after Israel.

