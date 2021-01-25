Namibia/Zambia: Namibia Out of CHAN but Zambia Keep Hopes Alive

Namibia became the second COSAFA member to be eliminated from the African Nations Championship after being beaten 1-0 by Tanzania on Saturday but Zambia moved closer to advancing to the knockout stage.

The two southern African neighbours are in Group D and will finish their group phase on Wednesday when they take on each other in Limbe.

Zambia will effectively need a point to advance after they rescued a draw against Guinea with a late goal from Spencer Sautu.

The midfielder headed in the equaliser with just three minutes remaining at the Limbe Stadium after Guinea midfielder Victor Kantabaduno had put the West Africans ahead in the 58th minute.

In the first half, Guinea goalkeeper Moussa Camara nearly gifted Zambia the lead after he rushed out of goal to grab the ball but spilt it. It was an inviting chance for Emmanuel Chabula, but he slipped before he could apply the finish.

Camara made a full length diving save just before the break to deny a header from Paul Katema.

Kantabaduno's opener came with a close-in effort but Sautu headed home a cross from left-back Zachariah Chilongoshi in the 87th minute for a share of the spoils.

The result means Zambia share top place in the group with Guinea. Both have four points while Tanzania have three after their victory over the Brave Warriors

A second-half strike by Farid Mussa settled the game, which was officiated by an all-female refereeing team for a slice of African football history, and left Namibia with no points after two matches.

Tanzania kept Namibia goalkeeper Kamaijanda Ndisiro busy through the first half but the Brave Warriors also had their own chance just after the break when captain Absalom Limbondi forced Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Manula into a double-fisted save from a free-kick at the edge of the box.

Tanzania broke the deadlock when Ndisiro mispunched a cross from the right by Ayuba Lyanga and the ball fell into the path of Mussa who hammered home.

Namibia could have equalized in the 77th minute but substitute Isaskar Guribab missed the targer with the goalkeeper at his mercy.