Zimbabwe: Matiza, Zimondi Declared National Heroes

Late Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe prisons commander Paradzai Zimondi have been declared national heroes.

Matiza and Zimondi died from Covid-19 aged 60 and 73 Friday.

Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri relayed to the families the politburo position that the late public citizens have been conferred with the highest honour of the land.

Matiza, who has been described as one of the most hardworking cabinet ministers in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, died while admitted at St Annes Hospital in Harare.

Zimondi, a former prisons boss during the late Robert Mugabe's tenure, retired late last year after serving the institution for decades.

He also died at a private hospital in the capital.

On Thursday, late Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba was interred at the National Heroes Acre.

A joint burial was held at the national shrine for Gwaradzimba and nationalist Morton Malianga who died on 15 January, 2021.

Malianga, who was 91, was one of the few remaining Second Chimurenga pioneers.

Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo will be laid to rest at the national heroes acre after he was also accorded national hero status Friday.

Moyo succumbed to Covid-19 last Wednesday.