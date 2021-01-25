Botswana: Phuthego Catches Them Young

24 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Chendzimu Manyepedza

Gaborone — The 'catch them young watch them grow' idiom best describes Baratwa Phuthego who plays a role in imparting skills to children to stay attached and proud of the traditional arts.

Phuthego coaches children aged four to 12 years traditional arts.

She started training children on traditional dance through Baratwa Dance Group, which she established in 2018.

In an interview, Phuthego said her emphasis was on teaching children traditional dance tactics, the art of ululation and other cultural practices.

She said she felt the need to expose children to traditional arts at the grassroots level, saying in most cases children did not show interest towards some of the cultural practices.

Even elders, she said, were not doing enough nurturing to keep them attached to traditional arts and to fully appreciate and understand the value of the arts.

She noted that parenting patterns had changed, saying nowadays children were only brought up by nuclear families as opposed to back then when the extended family had an input.

She added that they missing out on the diverse platform of knowledge.

She also said that it was unfortunate that children only learnt the theoretical part of culture through their school curriculum.

She noted that Baratwa Dance Group strived to strike a balance by offering children theory and the practical part of culture.

Phuthego posess a Degree in Fine Arts Theater/performing graduate from the University of Botswana.

Her academic experience made it relatively easy to offer relevant tactics.

She said working with minors was more exciting since they were curious to learn and gid not have many distractions or responsibilities like adults.

Phuthego also said the art of dancing helped children to build self-esteem, improve social interaction and that it was also a motivational aspect.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.