Malawi: Couple Arrested Over Sexual Assault of Girl With Mental Illness

25 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Malawi Police in Nkhata Bay are keeping in custody a 23-year-old Gift Bazirio for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally challenged girl aged 23.

While confirming the development, the district police spokesperson Kondwani James said the law enforcers also arrested the wife of the suspect, Margret Mhango, for aiding the sexual assualt.

The offence was committed at Nkhata-bay Boma on Friday.

It is reported that the suspect took advantage of the mentally retarded girl who was tasked with some household chores by the suspect's wife.

But the wife, who found the girl being sexually victimised by her husband, failed to report the matter to police hence her arrest.

The girl reported the matter to her mother who extended the same to Nkhata Bay Police.

Police referred the victim to Nkhata-bay district hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Bazirio hails from Suwedi village the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa while his wife hails from Pusi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga district.

