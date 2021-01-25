Zimbabwe: Former Kariba Town Clerk Dies From Covid-19

25 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Former Kariba town clerk and Makonde district administrator, Webster Tembo died Saturday after reportedly battling Covid-19.

He was 68.

Kariba Municipality posted a condolence message on its official Facebook page to announce the passing of the retired veteran local government administrator.

"His Worship, the Mayor Councillor George Masendu, Councillors, Town Clerk Richard Kamhoti, council management and staff and the Kariba community would like to express their deepest condolences to the Tembo family, relatives and friends on the untimely death of Mr Webster Gupo Tembo, who was the Town Clerk of the Municipality of Kariba from September 2013 to January 2018," said council in the statement.

"Mr Tembo was a proficient and results-oriented local government administrator who also served on the Local Government Board."

During his tenure as Makonde DA, Tembo at one time acted as Chinhoyi town clerk as the municipality head-hunted for a substantive boss.

He retired from active local governance in 2008.

Meanwhile, another ex-Kariba town clerk, Sevious Godfrey Magombedze passed away in the resort town recently due to an undisclosed ailment.

Magombedze (70) was town secretary of the then Kariba Town Council from 1985 and became the first town clerk of the Municipality of Kariba in 1999 following elevation of the town's status.

He left the local authority in 2000.

