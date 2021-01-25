Zimbabwe: MDC-T Urges Govt to Prioritise Ventilator, Vaccine Acquisition

25 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC-T has urged government to prioritise the acquisition and provision of ventilators, vaccines and Personal Protective Equipment for citizens and those working in public hospitals.

In a statement while responding to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address Saturday, MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube also called on government to finalise plans to roll out vaccines especially to the frontline workers.

"The MDC calls on the government to immediately finalise plans regarding the procurement and rollout of an inoculation programme for our population with safe and medically approved vaccines from reliable partners.

"The government has to spare no effort or resource in providing ventilators, masks, sanitizers and soaps to general hospitals and the marginalised Zimbabwean population," he said.

In his address Saturday, Mnangagwa said the country's frontline workers would be first to receive the vaccines once they are acquired.

In his statement, Dube said government should also try and cater for poor families while urging locals to put politics aside and join hands in the fight against this pandemic.

"As the deadlier pandemic takes its toll, the MDC reiterates that the poor continue to suffer the most.

"This is the time for quality decisive leadership. We urge all Zimbabweans across the political divide to depoliticise the fight against Covid-19 as we collectively put shoulders to the wheel.

"While we acknowledge the lockdown measures put in place as currently one of the most responsible steps being implemented world over in containing the pandemic, we however reserve our right in sharing the president's optimism on our ability as a nation to respond appropriately to the upsurge in fatalities," he said.

