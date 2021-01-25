South Africa: Cosatu Mourns the Death of Jazz Legend Jonas Gwangwa

24 January 2021
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions joins millions of people in South Africa and around the world to mourn the death of jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends.

Jonas Gwangwa was an institution in the South African Music scene and contributed immensely to shaping the arts and entertainment industry in South Africa and abroad.

He was also an activist who unsettled the criminal Apartheid regime, and this led to him spending years in exile. He showcased his immense talent and entertained South Africans even during their darkest times under apartheid.

His death represents the end of an era. He will always be remembered as a pioneering and dedicated musician and activist, who took his craft seriously. He was resourceful, exemplary, and commanded enormous respect.

May his soul rest in peace!

Read the original article on COSATU.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: COSATU

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.