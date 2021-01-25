Uganda: I'll Continue Supporting You Despite Poll Loss - VP Ssekandi Tells Voters

The Vice President and outgoing Bukoto Central Constituency legislator, Mr Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has promised to continue extending services to residents in the area despite losing the seat in the January 14 polls.

Mr Ssekandi, who has represented the constituency in Parliament for 26 years lost to a newcomer Richard Ssebamala of Democratic Party (DP) - who won the election with 9, 916 votes against the former's 4, 904 votes, indicating a margin of 5, 014 votes .

While meeting his campaigning managers and agents at his home in Bulegeya Village, Kyanamukaka Sub County, the Vice President thanked the electorate for the trust and faith they have showed him since he was elected to represent them in the Legislative Assembly in 1994.

"I want to dismiss rumours that the ongoing extension of electricity to all villages is going to stop, even the two ambulances including a new one I donated to Kyanamukaka Health Centre will remain in the area to serve sick people that require emergency services," He said.

He said he doesn't fear losing an election as long as it's free and fair and pointed out that there were some irregularities that need to be addressed and those involved held to account.

Mr Ssekandi cited among others, the ferrying of people from other areas who registered in the constituency as voters and candidates and participated in the election saying that, it was a plot meant to deny him victory because Bukoto Central is an NRM stronghold.

He also claimed that Mr Ssebamala is not a registered voter in the constituency.

"I am going to seek legal interpretation of some of the irregularities registered in the election and don't be surprised when my opponent doesn't step on the floor of Parliament," he said.

He assured NRM supporters in Masaka that despite the loss the party suffered in the Central Region , the party is still popular and strong which explains why President Museveni won the popular vote with over 300 MPs and over 70 percent win of district chairpersons across the country .

"This shows that Ugandans still believe in his leadership," he said

The vice president was however dismayed by what he called absurdity and misleading reports that he was hospitalized after losing the Parliamentary seat.

"Reports that was hospitalized are unfounded and should be disregarded .I swear I have not been sick as reported by my detractors," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a recent interview with Daily Monitor, Mr Ssebamala said although he is a registered voter in Bisanje Ward ,which is currently part of Masaka City ,it doesn't deny him a chance to stand in Bukoto Central .

"By the time the voters register was updated Bisanje was still part of Bukoto Central ,and when it was annexed to the new city , it was difficult for me to register again as a voter and I don't think this should be an issue now ," he said

He said Mr Ssekandi has overstayed his welcome and has nothing new to offer to the people of Bukoto Central.

"It is evident that Mr Ssekandi is politically tired and it is in this election that we want to help him retire," he said.

But Mr Ssekandi insists he's still energetic and ready to continue serving the constituency.

Bukoto Central is the only constituency in the district with a sizeable number of NRM supporters, but the Opposition has of late gained ground.