South Africa: PE K9 Unit Arrest Suspect With Stolen Firearm

press release

K9 unit members arrested a 23-year-old man in NU 9 Motherwell and detained him for illegal possession of a firearm and contravention of the Disaster Management Act- failing to confine himself to his residence during curfew.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 23 January 2021 at about 23:45, the members noticed a suspicious silver Opel Corsa in Nqabara Street and stopped the vehicle. The driver could not give a reasonable explanation for driving during the curfew time. The vehicle was searched and a .38 special revolver was found in the vehicle. The firearm was reported stolen in Motherwell in September 2020.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrates' court on Monday, 25 January 2021 on his respective charges.