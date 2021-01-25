South Africa: Will They, or Won't They, Be Paid? Confusion Over Amathole District Officials' Salaries Remains

24 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The municipality needs more than R70-million a month to pay the salaries of more than 1,600 staff, councillors and traditional leaders, and R150-million for voluntary severance packages.

The Eastern Cape government announced on Thursday morning that the Amathole District Municipality would be placed under administration - but it said it did not know on what basis Mayor Khanyile Maneli decided to withdraw a circular announcing that no salaries would be paid from February to June.

The executive committee of the Eastern Cape government said it had decided to invoke part of Section 139 of the Constitution, which allows for interventions in municipalities, to place the Amathole District Municipality under administration.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson, Mvusi Sicwetsha, said details of the municipality's financial state would be made public by Co-operative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha.

Last week, Nqatha said he had requested a bailout from the National Treasury. Treasury, however, said it would only supply technical support to ensure the municipality became sustainable, and that it was not in a financial position to provide a multimillion-rand bailout.

The municipality needs more than R70-million a month to pay the salaries of more than 1,600...

