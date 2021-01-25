South Africa: Palliative Care in South Africa Is Sorely Lacking, Say Experts

24 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

As the second wave rages on, trauma and grief are gripping the nation. Victims of Covid-19 are dying in isolation, while loved ones carry the psychological and emotional impact of not being able to say goodbye. Now experts are making the case for palliative care as a necessity to alleviate suffering in the face of the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines palliative care as "an approach that improves the quality of life of patients (adults and children) and their families who are facing problems associated with a life-threatening illness. It prevents and relieves suffering through the early identification, correct assessment and treatment of pain and other problems, whether physical, psychosocial or spiritual."

As South Africa waits anxiously for the roll-out of life-saving vaccines a case is being made for the promotion of palliative care in public and private healthcare to alleviate suffering for patients and their loved ones.

During a webinar co-hosted by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Palliative Care Action Group, experts agreed that palliative care was sorely lacking.

Quoting statistics from the WHO, the executive director of the African Palliative Care Association, Dr Emmanuel Luyirika, said that annually an estimated 40 million...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.