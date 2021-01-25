Nigeria: Four Killed in Auto Crash On Ogbomoso-Ilorin Road - FRSC

24 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

FRSC says a commercial bus carrying 18 passengers was burnt into ashes in the accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons in a car crash on the Ogbomoso-Ilorin road in Kwara State on Sunday.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Jonathan Owoade, said the accident occurred as a result of over speeding and careless driving, adding that 18 persons were involved in the crash.

"The accident, which was as a result of speed limit violation and dangerous driving, involved a commercial Toyota bus carrying 18 passengers.

"Eyewitnesses told us that the driver was driving too close to a smoking trailer. So he must have hit the trailer from behind and somersaulted, after which it went up in flames. Out of 18 passengers, seven persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, four died, while others came out unhurt," he said.

He said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ilorin, while six of those who sustained injuries were also taken to the same hospital and one other person to Hebron Apata Hospital, Eiyenkorin.

"There were no items recovered at the accident scene because the vehicle got burnt beyond recognition. The traffic control department of the Nigerian Police Force has taken over," he said.

Mr Owoade cautioned motorists against over speeding and reckless driving in their own interest and that of their passengers.

