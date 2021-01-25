Zimbabwe: Woman Caged Three Months for Stoning Hubby's 'Small House'

25 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A WOMAN from Odzi, Marange has been jailed three months after she attacked and injured her husband's girlfriend.

Nomatter Kurehwatira (32) of Mazikana village, Chief Marange pleaded guilty to assault charges when she appeared before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture.

She however denied having used a brick, but the magistrate said there was sufficient evidence proving she did.

The magistrate however gave Kurehwatira an option to pay a ZW$1 500 fine by February 26. She was also warned not to commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The court heard sometime last year at around 11pm in Mazikana village, Kurehwatira approached Rebecca Nyagura at her homestead and accused her of having an affair with her husband.

Kurehwatira reportedly became very hostile and started assaulting Nyagura with fists all over the body.

During the fracas, Nyagura reportedly lost balance and fell on the ground and Kurehwatira picked up a brick and hit her on the face.

Nyagura sustained injuries on the head and back and was experiencing chest pains.

She was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where she was treated.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and arrested Kurehwatira.

