Malawi: UK-Based Malawians From Kasungu Donate PPE to Hospital

25 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

United Kingdom-based Malawians who come from Kasungu District have joined the fight against Covid-19 by donating assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the district health office.

The donation according to the group representative Martin Chirwa was a response to Nyasa Times story published last week that Kasungu district hospital have shortage of PPEs and oxygen cylinders despite the increase of Covid-19 cases

Chirwa said the group is ready to bail out some of the problems the facility is facing toward the pandemic fight with the aim of saving lives.

Among the donated items include infrared thermometers, surgical masks, gumboots, disposable aprons and gloves.

"The group has already purchased oxygen cylinders and they will be in the district anytime from now. Our sons and daughters based in UK have pledged for more support in this war of Covid-19," said Chirwa.

Kasungu District Health Office Covid-19 official Chikondi Mandalasi, who received the donation, said the items have come at a right time when the facility have shortage of PPEs.

Mandalasi disclosed that lack of PPEs jeopardize the fight against Covid-19 at the facility.

"We want to commend the UK-based Kasungu residents for the donation. However, we want to urge them to continue doing this because of the increase of Covid-19 patients," he said.

Mandalasi said there is need to strengthen the capacity of rural health centres in the district in order to decongest referral facilities.

