South Africa: Western Governments Urged to Impose Sanctions Against Cronies of Putin and Tormentors of Alexei Navalny

24 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The calls follow protests by tens of thousands across several Russian cities against Putin and his government for their actions against opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who was arrested last weekend on his return to Russia.

Political opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin have called on the West to impose tough targeted sanctions against those responsible for the poisoning and arrest of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

They urged Western governments to sanction not only the government officials who acted against him, but also Putin's oligarch cronies, whom they said sponsored his repression by helping him stash money abroad.

Russian special police units officers detain a protester in Moscow on 23 January 2021 during a demonstration in support of Alexei Navalny. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Maxim Shipenkov)

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, leader of the opposition group Open Russia, and a former political prisoner; Garry Kasparov, Russian pro-democracy leader and a former world chess champion; Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian opposition politician and vice-president of the Free Russia Foundation; and Bill Browder, investment fund owner and head of the Global Magnitsky Justice campaign, made the appeal at a press conference on Saturday.

They asked Western governments to slap sanctions on Putin's officials and sponsors under the Magnitsky Act...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.