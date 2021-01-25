South Africa: Western Governments Urged to Impose Sanctions Against Cronies of Putin and Tormentors of Alexei Navalny

analysis

The calls follow protests by tens of thousands across several Russian cities against Putin and his government for their actions against opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who was arrested last weekend on his return to Russia.

Political opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin have called on the West to impose tough targeted sanctions against those responsible for the poisoning and arrest of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

They urged Western governments to sanction not only the government officials who acted against him, but also Putin's oligarch cronies, whom they said sponsored his repression by helping him stash money abroad.

Russian special police units officers detain a protester in Moscow on 23 January 2021 during a demonstration in support of Alexei Navalny. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Maxim Shipenkov)

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, leader of the opposition group Open Russia, and a former political prisoner; Garry Kasparov, Russian pro-democracy leader and a former world chess champion; Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian opposition politician and vice-president of the Free Russia Foundation; and Bill Browder, investment fund owner and head of the Global Magnitsky Justice campaign, made the appeal at a press conference on Saturday.

They asked Western governments to slap sanctions on Putin's officials and sponsors under the Magnitsky Act...