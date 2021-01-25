South Africa: Task Team Investigate Arson and House Robbery At Fort Beaufort

press release

A 72 hour reaction plan has been activated in search for suspect/suspects behind an incident where a Fort Beaufort farm house burnt down and an unconfirmed number of firearms were allegedly stolen from the safe.

Fort Beaufort SAPS responded to a call despatched at their community service centre reporting an incident of housebreaking at 2:30 earlier today and found the house engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, no one has been reported injured, including the owner who was away at the time of the incident.

A case of arson and housebreaking has been opened and currently under investigation.

The newly assembled Task Team is busy combing for clues and following leads. No arrest yet.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects behind this arson and house robbery is requested to share valuable information with the investigation officer Cst Kholeka Mbambeni on 082 388 9344. All correspondence will be treated confidentially.