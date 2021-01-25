South Africa: Task Team Investigate Arson and House Robbery At Fort Beaufort

24 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 72 hour reaction plan has been activated in search for suspect/suspects behind an incident where a Fort Beaufort farm house burnt down and an unconfirmed number of firearms were allegedly stolen from the safe.

Fort Beaufort SAPS responded to a call despatched at their community service centre reporting an incident of housebreaking at 2:30 earlier today and found the house engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, no one has been reported injured, including the owner who was away at the time of the incident.

A case of arson and housebreaking has been opened and currently under investigation.

The newly assembled Task Team is busy combing for clues and following leads. No arrest yet.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects behind this arson and house robbery is requested to share valuable information with the investigation officer Cst Kholeka Mbambeni on 082 388 9344. All correspondence will be treated confidentially.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.