South Africa: SA Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 40,000

25 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded 8 147 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 300 related deaths.

The country has now reached 1 412 986 confirmed infections, while the death toll now stands at 40 874.

Of the latest fatalities, 105 are in the Western Cape, 70 in KwaZulu-Natal, 45 in Gauteng, 43 in the Eastern Cape, 15 in Free State and 14 in the North West.

Meanwhile, six occurred in Mpumalanga and two in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

"Our recoveries now stand at 1 230 520, representing a recovery rate of 87%," he added.

South Africa has 141 592 active cases, with the hardest-hit province including KwaZulu-Natal with 48 482 patients who are currently battling COVID-19.

KwaZulu-Natal is followed by the Western Cape with 25 901 active cases, Gauteng 21 941 and 13 682 in Free State.

The information is based on the 7 993 126 tests, of which 46 119 were performed since the last report.

The World Health Organisation is reporting 97 464 094 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 2 112 689 deaths, to date.

