South Africa: Rapist Sentenced to Life Imprisonment By Bhisho High Court

24 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The District Commissioner Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu welcomed the conviction of Xola Mayedwa (35) to two life imprisonment by Bhisho High Court on Thursday, 21 January 2020.

The conviction comes after the suspect sexually assaulted two victims (girls) aged 9 and 11 years and assaulted a 13-year-old girl at Bongweni area, Peddie in September 2018.

The suspect was immediately arrested and appeared at Peddie Magistrate Court. He was denied bail and appeared several times at Court and the case was later transferred to Bhisho High Court in June 2019 and also appeared several times until his conviction day. He was found guilty in October 2020 and was sentenced to two life imprisonment for rape and 30 days imprisonment for Assault on Thursday 21 January 2021.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the Detectives for the conviction as it sends a strong message to the perpetrators of crime that SAPS arrest, investigate and ensure that all perpetrators are behind bars.

