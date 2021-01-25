South Africa: Public to Assist in Locating a Missing 29-Year-Old Man

24 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A search operation by the South African Police Service in Maake outside Tzaneen is currently underway for a missing man Azoni Nenzhelele aged 29 originally from Makhado, following his disappearance on Friday, 22 January 2021 at around 18:00 at Metz Village in Ga-Sekororo.

His uncle reportedly called him on this day and spoke to him but later on, discovered that his cellphone is on voicemail. Since then, he could not be located.

Nenzhelele is a manager of a building project at this area and temporarily resides at Makwela cottage.

Police found his rented room opened during investigation and some of his properties such as laptop, keys and vehicle were still on the premises.

The type of clothes he was wearing during his disappearance are unknown at this stage.

A search operation was conducted at friends, relatives and surrounding areas with no success.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Theo Mans on 0798757957 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

Read the original article on SAPS.

