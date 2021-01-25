South Africa: When They Killed Neil Aggett

analysis

The second inquest into the death in detention of the unionist, in 1982, is now under way. The first was a whitewash. To heal from such evil, South Africa deserves the truth.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

On 5 February 1982, anti-apartheid union organiser Dr Neil Aggett (28) was allegedly "found hanged" in cell 209 by police in the notorious John Vorster Square after 70 days of Security Police torture and 62 hours of interrogation.

"Somebody told me he spoke to Neil [Aggett] once and he said: 'They're going to kill you,' and he [Neil] said: 'Yes, I know.'"

Jill Burger, Aggett's sister, told this chilling chronicle of a death foretold to journalist and writer Tymon Smith, who has written extensively about the recently reopened inquest into Aggett's death and the new evidence that has emerged.

Knowing you would be killed was not uncommon among anti-apartheid activists during the 1980s. It came with the territory. Matthew Goniwe and Fort Calata, two of the Cradock Four, had acknowledged they would be killed too, before they were brutally assassinated. The dedication and courage of these staunch activists was extraordinary.

The Security Police at the time had unlimited, terrifying...