South Africa: Neil Aggett Told Me How He Was Tortured, Says Former Police Officer

24 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Week two of the Neil Aggett inquest gets under way after stop-start technical glitches and Covid-19 related delays in virtual court proceedings. It also follows testimony from a police officer who agreed Aggett's alleged suicide seemed 'strange'.

Fifteen hours before Dr Neil Aggett was found dead, hanging from bars in his cell at John Vorster Square in Johannesburg, he met a woman who could have changed his fate. Only she did nothing.

Aletta Blom, now Aletta Visser, was a sergeant in the detective branch at John Vorster Square. One of her tasks was to investigate charges and complaints laid against police officers.

On Thursday 4 February 1982, at about 10am, she took the lift to the 10th floor of the police station, reported to the head of the unit, Major Arthur Conwright, asked to see Aggett in connection with her investigation into his assault claims and sat down to take a statement from the trade unionist. He was being held as a suspected treason plotter.

Aggett's complaints had reached her a month after he said he had been assaulted by his interrogators. By then he had been in detention for 69 days. Assaults on him had also escalated. As the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

