Kenya: Dorm Fire Destroys Property at Bomet's Kimulot Boys School

25 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

A dormitory at Kimulot Boys High School in Bomet County has been reduced to a shell in a fire that broke out on Monday morning.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the inferno whose cause could not be immediately established.

A senior teacher at the school said the affected dormitory housed 288 students. The school has a population of 1,200 learners.

"The fire has been contained from spreading to other structures in the school through an effort by members of the public, students and fire marshals from the county government of Bomet," said Mr Stanley Mutai, the county disaster management officer.

The incident is said to have occurred at 5am as students were preparing for early morning studies.

A few items were salvaged from the fire with blankets, mattresses, bedsheets, books and other properties belonging to the students being destroyed in the inferno.

Last week, property worth millions of shillings were destroyed in a dormitory fire at Cheborgei Secondary School in the neighbouring Kericho County.

A few days earlier, a similar incident occurred at Olomirani Secondary School in the neighbouring Narok County.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.