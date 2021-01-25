Kenya: Dorm Fire Destroys Property at Bomet's Kimulot Boys School

A dormitory at Kimulot Boys High School in Bomet County has been reduced to a shell in a fire that broke out on Monday morning.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the inferno whose cause could not be immediately established.

A senior teacher at the school said the affected dormitory housed 288 students. The school has a population of 1,200 learners.

"The fire has been contained from spreading to other structures in the school through an effort by members of the public, students and fire marshals from the county government of Bomet," said Mr Stanley Mutai, the county disaster management officer.

The incident is said to have occurred at 5am as students were preparing for early morning studies.

A few items were salvaged from the fire with blankets, mattresses, bedsheets, books and other properties belonging to the students being destroyed in the inferno.

Last week, property worth millions of shillings were destroyed in a dormitory fire at Cheborgei Secondary School in the neighbouring Kericho County.

A few days earlier, a similar incident occurred at Olomirani Secondary School in the neighbouring Narok County.