South Africa: SARS - Some Taxpayers' Tax Forms Gone in a Flash

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) issued an apology this week to all taxpayers for the disruption in its services brought about by the termination of support of the Adobe Flash Player platform this month.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

This is after the taxman assured Maverick Business that the disruption would be minimal.

In the official release, and in the opinion piece, SARS explicitly stated that it duly noted Adobe's notice to discontinue support for some of its products beyond December 2020, and with that in mind it had already migrated the vast majority of its most critical forms to alternative platforms, most notably HTML5.

These include documents related to income tax for individuals, companies and trusts, and value-added tax (VAT).

SARS has, until now, focused on the major tax types with the highest volumes, such as pay-as-you-earn submissions, for example, which it confirmed were largely completed and operationally stable. But where it has admitted it dropped the ball is in respect of its interpretation that the actual functionality of Adobe Flash would continue beyond the "support" date.

"This error has created frustration for many taxpayers, to whom we owe an apology," it states.

It...