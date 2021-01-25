Malawi: MEC Shuts Down Temporality As Covid-19 Hits

25 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Quentin Mzumara

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has closed down for 10 days because nine officers have tested positive to Covid-19.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa was not available for comment but three officers confirmed the closure.

Nine officers at MEC headquarters have tested positive to Covid-19 and officers employees have been asked to stay at home for 10 days.

"The offices will be fumigated and work has been suspended. Employees were asked to test for Covid-19 and nine of our colleagues became positive," said one officer.

President Lazarus Chakwera directed that public officers should work in shifts to contain the virus

Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

