Malawi: MEC Shuts Down Temporality As Covid-19 Hits

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has closed down for 10 days because nine officers have tested positive to Covid-19.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa was not available for comment but three officers confirmed the closure.

Nine officers at MEC headquarters have tested positive to Covid-19 and officers employees have been asked to stay at home for 10 days.

"The offices will be fumigated and work has been suspended. Employees were asked to test for Covid-19 and nine of our colleagues became positive," said one officer.

President Lazarus Chakwera directed that public officers should work in shifts to contain the virus