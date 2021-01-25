Zimbabwe: Nakamba Earns Praise After Impressive Show in Villa Win

25 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba marked his return to the Aston Villa starting line-up in style with an impressive performance to inspire his side to a comfortable victory over Newcastle at Villa Park on Saturday night.

After earning only his second Premier League start of the season, Nakamba was one of the star performers for Aston Villa as they ran out 2-0 winners with Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore scoring the goals against the Magpies.

Nakamba was in fine form all evening to ensure Villa did not miss the services of John McGinn, who was absent through suspension.

Following the much-needed win which kept Villa's hopes of finishing in the top four alive, the Birmingham-based club's supporters took to Twitter to speak of their delight at Nakamba's performance.

The Zimbabwe international also earned himself a rating of 7.5 out of 10 from the Birmingham Mail newspaper for his impressive display.

He misplaced just one of his total 65 passes the entire game, made 75 touches, four ground duals (75% Won) two successful tackles and two interceptions.

In passing the 7.5 out of 10 rating, Aston Villa correspondent Ashley Preece, writing for the Birmingham Mail, said: "Back in for his first start and first taste of match action since Burnley in mid-December, some five games ago. Kept possession really well in the heart of Villa's midfield. Always offered short from goal kicks and looked unflustered against Newcastle's midfield. A much welcome 90 minutes for Nakamba who proved his worth to Villa's squad with a good performance as he broke up play whenever he could. Did well on his return."

Nakamba has struggled for minutes this season but this performance would give Smith some food for thought.

The 27-year-old offered a timely reminder of what he is capable of and the defensive midfielder will now hope for more minutes after turning down loan offers from Turkish clubs in order to fight for a first team spot at Villa.

Nakamba cost Villa £11 million from Club Brugge and he reportedly earns £55,000-a-week at Villa Park.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.