Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 32 New Cases, 17 Recoveries

24 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national health authorities have reported for the last 24 hours an increase of 32 more positive cases, 17 recoveries and two deaths.

According to the clinical report to which ANGOP had access, of the new cases 20 were registered in Luanda, 6 in Cabinda, 2 in Lunda Sul, while the provinces of Benguela, Uíge, Zaire and Cuanza Sul presented with 1 case each, respectively.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 1 to 63 years, there are 17 men and 15 women.

The recovered patients, aged between 9 and 79 years, are all residents of Luanda province.

Both deaths were registered in Luanda,

The laboratories processed 1,093 samples per RT-PCR during the period in question.

The country accounts for 19,399 positive cases so far, with 17,266 patients recovered, 459 deaths 1,674 active.

Of the active, 2 are in critical condition, 8 severe, 85 moderate, 93 mild and 1,486 asymptomatic.

There are 188 people in treatment centres.

There are 144 people in institutional quarantine, while 2,471 are under epidemiological surveillance.

According to the clinical report to which ANGOP had access, of the new cases 20 were registered in Luanda, 6 in Cabinda, 2 in Lunda Sul, while the provinces of Benguela, Uíge, Zaire and Cuanza Sul presented with 1 case each, respectively.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 1 to 63 years, there are 17 men and 15 women.

The recovered patients, aged between 9 and 79 years, are all residents of Luanda province.

Both deaths were registered in Luanda,

The laboratories processed 1,093 samples per RT-PCR during the period in question.

The country accounts for 19,399 positive cases so far, with 17,266 patients recovered, 459 deaths 1,674 active.

Of the active, 2 are in critical condition, 8 severe, 85 moderate, 93 mild and 1,486 asymptomatic.

There are 188 people in treatment centres.

There are 144 people in institutional quarantine, while 2,471 are under epidemiological surveillance.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.