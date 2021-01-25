South Africa: Hungry for Business, Restaurant Industry Faces More Red Tape

analysis

Amid an intensified lockdown - under which the sale of alcohol is banned - a stalling economy and Eskom load shedding, South Africa's hospitality industry is already financially distressed. Now the government has introduced new worker remuneration regulations for the sector.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"I feel like I'm running on a treadmill that is going backwards." This is how Frankie Gianfranco has described ongoing efforts to ensure that his eatery survives the crippling effects of tightened lockdown regulations.

Gianfranco is the owner of Frankie's Food and Coffee in Johannesburg's trendy 44 Stanley Avenue, which is normally bustling with hipsters, students and working professionals, but lately resembles a ghost town.

Walk into Frankie's and surrounding restaurants, and you're likely to be confronted by empty tables and waiters eagerly waiting for customers who may never come. Gianfranco said generating daily sales of about R1,500 to cover the take-home pay of his two workers (already reduced to 65%) and operating costs is becoming a herculean task.

"I'm mortgaged to the hilt. I'm now lending money from my family to pay workers and other business expenses because the restaurant is not making money. If this continues until March,...