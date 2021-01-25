South Africa: From Meals to Wheels - How Bread Tags Are Being Transformed Into Wheelchairs

24 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Bread Tags for Wheelchairs doesn't just collect bread tags. It also collects plastic lids from milk, juice and water bottles, and from peanut butter, mayonnaise and yoghurt containers.

For the past year, Maud Viveiros, 88, has been getting around in a wheelchair instead of a walker, thanks to the Bread Tags for Wheelchairs project.

"This wheelchair has been such a blessing. I can't stand or walk for too long, otherwise I get dizzy, so they got me this manual lightweight wheelchair and what a relief it's been," said Viveiros, who lives with her daughter in Cape Town.

She has been diagnosed with bilateral oedema of the lower limbs. "[Standing and walking] for a long time wasn't that bad, but it got worse the older I got. [Before getting the wheelchair] an organisation I used to volunteer for gave me a walker," she said.

"But I've now given the walker to my daughter because she has a bad back. The wheelchair has been such a huge relief and blessing because now I can move around the house more easily," Viveiros told DM168.

