Kenya: Engage Kenyatta Directly on Jubilee Failures - Ruto to Odinga

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has asked Opposition leader Raila Odinga to engage President Uhuru Kenyatta over his claims that Jubilee Government has failed Kenyans.

Dr Ruto said it was wrong for Odinga to criticise President Kenyatta through roadside political gatherings.

"If you have any problems with the Government's performance, do not despise the President by talking about him in political rallies. Phone him or visit him in office," he said.

The Deputy President criticised the ODM leader for engaging in petty politics, adding that he had played a central role in derailing Jubilee's development programmes through the Handshake.

"Odinga changed our priorities from jobs creation to the review of the Constitution," he explained. "He should accept he has been part of the failure."

He spoke in Dagoretti South on Sunday during a church service.

Dr Ruto was accompanied by MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Wangui Ngirici (Kirinyaga), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Nixon Korir (Lang'ata), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Others were Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Soipan Tuya (Narok), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Florence Jematia (EALA), Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi), George Kariuki (Ndia), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Gideon Keter (nominated), David Ole Sankok (nominated), Margaret Wanjiru (former Starehe MP) and Omingo Magara (PDP party leader).

Dr Ruto said the opposition leader was worried about the change in the national conversation from ethnicity and hate to issues about ordinary people.

"They are used to dividing us so that they can score politically. However, we are not going back there. We are united and we will walk together, our background notwithstanding."

He said the hustler narrative was about the empowerment of those at the bottom of the wealth pyramid.

Gachagua noted that Odinga should be bold enough to face President Kenyatta.

"You (Odinga) said you are also a President because you were sworn in. So, what stops you from posing serious questions on the said government failures to the President Kenyatta?" He asked.

Murkomen said as leaders, they had done their best, guided by the Jubilee manifesto, to invest in projects that would better the lives of Kenyans.

"Our prime focus was on uplifting the poor. Despite the hiccups, this would continue," he said.

He argued that Odinga had misguided the President, especially on the Kenya's development plans.

"Mr Odinga should stop abusing the President. Instead, he should share his three-year scorecard with Kenyans when he was in the Government," he observed.

Ichung'wa condemned politicians who were determined to divide Kenyans along tribal lines.

He noted that some leaders were uncomfortable with the empowerment of the ordinary people.

"That is why they are bad-mouthing the hustler narrative. This is not about a rich versus poor thing but about building a united and empowered country," said the Kikuyu MP.

Kiarie said they would accept the propaganda being spread that the uplifting of the poor in the society is incitement.

Supporting the Kikuyu MP's sentiments, Tuya and Korir noted that it is the hustlers who would liberate the country's dwindling economic fortunes.

"Let us respect the business of even the small man in the society. That way, we will create an equitable country," said the Narok Woman Representative.

Barasa noted that the Opposition led by Raila Odinga should be held responsible for derailing the Government's development

"Odinga killed the Big Four agenda for the BBI whose value to our lives is zero," he said, adding that Odinga was more inclined to attaining his self-interests.

"So, can he be trusted with the handling of our economy?" Posed the Kimilili lawmaker.

On his part, Theuri criticised the Government for prioritising BBI over the development of the country.

"We have told them that BBI is not selling among Kenyans but they have refused to listen. Now they are using threats through independent institutions like EACC," noted the Embakasi West MP.

However, Wanjiru argued that the intimidations would not work.

"We will defeat BBI because its intentions are not to uplift the lives of Kenyans," she added.