Zimbabwe: Gmb Cautions Farmers Over Depot Congestion

25 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
Only farmers receiving communication from their Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots should go and collect inputs so as to reduce congestion to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The GMB is still distributing inputs under the two Government programmes of Pfumvudza/Intwasa Presidential Inputs Scheme and Command Agriculture to farmers that still want to plant.

But there is overcrowding at GMB often when a truck is seen delivering inputs and these large crowds could spread Covid-19.

In a statement, GMB acting chief executive Mr Clemence Guta said farmers should stay at home and concentrate on their work as they wait for appropriate communication for them to go and collect their inputs.

"These measures are meant to de-congest and reduce human traffic at depots in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols of fighting Covid-19," he said.

"The country has of late experienced an increased wave of Covid-19. As a key sector in food and agriculture, all GMB depots remain open to conduct business for the convenience of our stakeholders during this lockdown. However, strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations shall continue to be observed at all our 87 depots throughout the country."

GMB and CBZ Agro-Yield made arrangements that farmers collect their inputs from their nearest depots.

"We are, therefore, urging farmers still to collect inputs to do so at their nearest GMB depots and only those farmers that would have received communication from their depots to come and collect inputs will be served," said Mr Guta.

"Farmers and the public at large are reminded to wear their face masks before entering the GMB depot for assistance."

