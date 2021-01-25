Angola: Agostinho Tramagal Blames Team´s Defeat On Fatigue

Malanje — The head coach of the Ferroviario do Huambo, Agostinho Tramagal, pointed out fatigue ofs the athletes as one of the causes of the 1-2 away defeat to Baixa de Cassanje, in the sixth round of the national first division football championship Girabola2020/2021.

"We are coming from two consecutive games and travels in a row, to play this Saturday with a team that have not played and are physically better" the coach said.

However, Tramagal gave merit and congratulated the opponents for the victory, emphasizing that the team was well in the match and won without the influence of the referees.

Manuel Martins "Bula", Baixa de Cssange head coach highlighted the spirit of the players, who were losing, since the 12 minutes managed to maintain the spirit and make the turnaround.

Manuel Martins reiterated the need of support, at all levels to his team, so that they can add wins and remain in the present Girabola, instead of getting uproar by the bad results in the competition (4 losses, 1 draw and 1 win) and the risk of their relegation.

