South Africa: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo Is Back From Covid Isolation, Hopes to Finish Public Hearings By 31 March

24 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The State Capture commission will resume public hearings on Monday after yet another delay. It is expected to apply to court this week for an extension until the end of June.

Public hearings at the State Capture commission are due to resume on Monday with Dr Sydney Mufamadi testifying about the High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency (SSA) report as Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo pushes to finish hearing oral evidence by the end of March 2021.

Hearings adjourned abruptly during former Eskom boss Brian Molefe's testimony recently when Zondo announced he had been exposed to someone who was confirmed to have Covid-19. Zondo went into the mandatory 10 days of isolation.

The commission lost a week of public hearings, another delay after losing three months of hearings in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown and further time due to unprepared witnesses or those reluctant to appear (the commission's secretary has told the Constitutional Court that up to November 2020, five weeks had been lost just due to former president Jacob Zuma's failure or refusal to appear).

Zondo is scheduled to submit his final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 31 March 2021, but he plans to apply...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.