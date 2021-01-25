South Africa: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo Is Back From Covid Isolation, Hopes to Finish Public Hearings By 31 March

analysis

The State Capture commission will resume public hearings on Monday after yet another delay. It is expected to apply to court this week for an extension until the end of June.

Public hearings at the State Capture commission are due to resume on Monday with Dr Sydney Mufamadi testifying about the High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency (SSA) report as Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo pushes to finish hearing oral evidence by the end of March 2021.

Hearings adjourned abruptly during former Eskom boss Brian Molefe's testimony recently when Zondo announced he had been exposed to someone who was confirmed to have Covid-19. Zondo went into the mandatory 10 days of isolation.

The commission lost a week of public hearings, another delay after losing three months of hearings in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown and further time due to unprepared witnesses or those reluctant to appear (the commission's secretary has told the Constitutional Court that up to November 2020, five weeks had been lost just due to former president Jacob Zuma's failure or refusal to appear).

Zondo is scheduled to submit his final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 31 March 2021, but he plans to apply...