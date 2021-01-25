Nigeria: Northern States APC Chairmen Meet in Jos Tuesday

25 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 19 northern states are to meet in Jos on Tuesday to brainstorm on how to further move the party forward.

Chief Letep Dabang, Chairman, Forum of 19 States APC Chairmen, who is also Chairman of the APC in Plateau, disclosed this to newsmen in Jos.

Letep said that the meeting which was held periodically in different states of the federation was coming at a time when the party had concluded all modalities to welcome new members into its fold as well as revalidate its existing membership.

He stated that the clamour by Nigerians to join the APC necessitated the exercise.

"As such, the APC Chairmen from 19 northern states will be in Jos to fashion out ways for more success in the region and discuss other issues critical to the continuous growth of the party.

"As we are all aware, Nigeria is in a very challenging time at the moment, grappling with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 and economic challenges.

"Therefore, the meeting has become imperative to further galvanize and build more effective ways of working with the APC governors within the region to further deliver good governance to the people.

"Our party is set to welcome new members into our growing fold and this exercise will be done at the various poling units across the country," he said. (NAN)

