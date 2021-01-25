Kenya: Sang Charged Afresh Over 2020 Tea Estate Raid After Charge Sheet Review

25 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Nandi Governor Stephen Sang was on Monday charged afresh over the destruction of a tea farm in 2020 after the Public Prosecutor's office reviewed his charge sheet.

He was charged with malicious damage to property of Kibwari tea estate and incitement to violence by mobilizing locals to storm the tea farm.

The prosecutor also told the court the locals who stormed the farm assaulted Jonah Kemboi, a farm manager, and caused injury to him.

Governor Sang who appeared before Senior Magistrate Berly Omolo in Kisumu denied all the three charges.

The tea bushes damaged were valued at Sh2 million.

Sang was released on a cash bail of Sh500,000.

The case will be mentioned on March 11.

Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

