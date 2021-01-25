Uganda: Court Orders Security to Vacate Bobi Wine's Home

Kampala — The High Court has issued an order directing police and the military to vacate National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi's premises.

Kyagulanyi aka Bobi wine and his wife Barbie have been under house arrest since they voted on January 14, 2021.

Court ruled that Bobi Wine's rights had been infringed on his rights and that he is being held at home which isn't a gazetted detention center. Court said if he was under arrest, he would be dispatched to a police station and produced before a magistrate.

"The continued indefinite restriction and confinement of Bobi Wine is unlawful and his right to liberty has been infringed and orders that he be released."

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was announced the winner January 16th, with the EC saying he polled 5.85 million votes equivalent to 58.64 percent, while his closest challenger Bobi Wine of National Unity Platform (NUP) polled 3.48 million votes equivalent 34.83 percent.

Bobi Wine however maintained that he won the January 14 election and will continue to challenge the results. He said court action will be determined in the next few days.

"The revolution is going on and nothing, absolutely nothing, will stop us. The regime is desperate to close this chapter, to pretend that things have moved on. This is just the beginning. We are removing a dictator and we will not rest until we achieve this mission."

"I am indeed under house arrest and I continue to live through these indignities and humiliation but my spirit is very strong. I hope you, comrades, out there are strong too," he said a a live facebook broadcast at the weekend that attracted over 50,000 viewers.

Court orders for the immediate restoration of @BarbieItungoK's liberties. Reading of ruling in court continues.

-- Halima Athumani (@Navilani) January 25, 2021

Court states that respondents in the @HEBobiwine case did indeed infringe on his rights and that he is being held at home which isn't a gazettes detention center. If he was under arrest then he would be dispatched to a police station and produced before a magistrate.

-- Halima Athumani (@Navilani) January 25, 2021

On if @HEBobiwine intended to disturb the peace of the country and can cause chaos when free, then it would be fair to follow the due process of the law and produce him before a court of law and before a tribunal with the powers to dispose off the case.

-- Halima Athumani (@Navilani) January 25, 2021

If a person is detained, the next of kin, lawyer or access to private medical treatment is a requirement . As @HEBobiwine has been held since 14 Jan then his rights have been violated and he should be taken before a court of law.

-- Halima Athumani (@Navilani) January 25, 2021

Court ruling in @HEBobiwine's rules, "The continued indefinite restriction and confinement of @HEBobiwine is unlawful and his right to liberty has been infringed and orders that he be released."

-- Halima Athumani (@Navilani) January 25, 2021

Court riders that @HEBobiwine's restrictions be Lifted consequently and an order for the persons liberty is issued. He is also asked to observe the Covid-19 SOPs and awarded costs to the case.

-- Halima Athumani (@Navilani) January 25, 2021

