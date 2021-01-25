Kenya: Nazizi Thanks Supporters for Donating Blood to Ailing Dad

25 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Kenyan dancehall artiste Nazizi has come out to thank everyone who supported her last weekend when she appealed for blood donations for her ailing father.

On her Insta Stories she wrote, "Thankfull for all the support. We have got almost all the blood we needed now I'm supper thankfull! All I can say is thank you on behalf of my family."

In a video shared on her social media pages on Saturday, the Vybez Radio presenter said that her father, Firoz Hirji, needed an urgent blood donation.

"Please help Firoz Hirji, we need blood at Nairobi Hospital, any blood group can donate. Just say it's for Firoz Hirji Nairobi Hospital ICU," she posted.

Nazizi, one half of the Neccesary Noize group, further revealed that her dad had been hospitalised for 10 days and she a chance to spend more time with him as she was on leave.

"It's been 10 days since dad has been in hospital. I've spent a lot of time with him too, I'm lucky I have been on leave coz jah knows I wouldn't be able to cope," she wrote.

However, the dancehall artist stated that the coming days will be challenging as she has to juggle between work and hospital.

"The coming week will be another challenging one for I. Getting back to work when pops still in the hospital. Creating time to be with @tafari_firoz as his also back to school. Balancing all the responsibilities nuh easy sometimes," she added.

