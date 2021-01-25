Kenya: Requiem Mass for Imran Okoth's Late Mother Set for Tuesday

25 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A requiem mass for the late mother of Kibra MP Imran Okoth is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Admas, Nairobi.

The mass for Angeline Ajwang' is set to start at 2.00pm and end at 5.00pm.

Posted by Benard Okoth-Imran MP Kibra on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The 70-year-old woman died in her sleep on the morning of Friday, January 15.

The family is also planning a fundraiser on Monday from 5.00pm to 8.00 pm at the All Saints' Cathedral in Nairobi.

Mama Ajwang's burial has been scheduled for Thursday at her home in Kasipul Kabondo, Homa Bay county.

"Her remains will leave Lee Funeral Home of Wednesday. We will then have another memorial service in Kabondo Kasipul that same day before the burial which will take place on Thursday at her home," said Peter Ombedha, Communications Officer, Office of The Kibra Member of the Parliament.

Mr Okoth, who is serving his first term in parliament, was elected following the death of his brother Ken Okoth from cancer on July 26, 2019, while being treated at the Nairobi Hospital.

Mama Ajwang passed on one year and six months after losing her elder lawmaker son.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.