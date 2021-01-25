Angola: Girabola2020/2021 - Santa Rita Defeat Sporting of Cabinda

24 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uíge — Santa Rita de Cássia defeated Saturday, the Sporting of Cabinda by 1-0, for the sixth round match of the national first division football championship played at the city of Uíge.

The single goal of the match that guaranteed the three points to the team was scored by Mafuta, at the minute 73.

With this score, Santa Rita de Cassia rise on the league table, adding eight points in the competition.

On the seventh round of the first division national soccer championship, to be played next weekend, Santa Rita de Cassia face Ferroviario do Huambo.

Santa Rita are fourth-placed with eight points, while Sporting the Cabinda are at the bottom of the table with no points.

The competition is led by Petro de Luanda with 12 points.

