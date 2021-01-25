South Africa: Business Interruption Claims - Contractual Challenges Do Not Supersede the Inherent Right to Dignity

opinion

A failure to recognise the impact of common humanity in dealing with clients who make business interruption insurance claims is causing unnecessary and profound distress - something that the industry can quickly and easily put right.

Over the course of the past year, there has been a great deal said and written about the lack of payment by certain insurers of business interruption claims. There has also been much comment on litigation centred on the legal interpretation of applicable policy wording and the way communication with insured parties has been managed.

A recent article in Daily Maverick alluded to the complexities and challenges for insurers with regard to their reinsurance arrangements - that is, the financial spreading of risk.

Although not something about which the average consumer is likely to be aware, the reinsurance structures set up behind the scenes play an important role in decision-making on complex claims in all insurance industries - short-term insurance, life insurance and medical scheme insurance.

In addition to the pressure created by the constraints attached to certain reinsurance agreements, there can be little doubt that the validity (or not) of business interruption claims, as based on the particular policy wording, has caused distress...