South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Sends Condolences On Passing of Legendary Jonas Gwangwa

GCIS
Jonas Gwangwa (file photo).
25 January 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has learnt with shock of the passing of internationally-acclaimed veteran jazz musician Mr Jonas Gwangwa.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, sends her condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and music fans around the world.

"South Africa has lost a genuine ambassador, whose life ought to be celebrated. Mr Gwangwa was South Africa's arts ambassador, with the stature of such luminaries as Miriam Makeba, Bra Hugh Masekela, Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbulu and many others."

The committee is saddened by his passing and calls on South Africans to remember this legend, who shone ever so bright, not only musically, but in South Africa's liberation struggle against racism.

Mr Gwangwa passed away on Saturday.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

More on This
South Africa Mourns the Death of Jazz Legend Jonas Gwangwa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.