South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Sends Condolences On Passing of Legendary Jonas Gwangwa

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has learnt with shock of the passing of internationally-acclaimed veteran jazz musician Mr Jonas Gwangwa.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, sends her condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and music fans around the world.

"South Africa has lost a genuine ambassador, whose life ought to be celebrated. Mr Gwangwa was South Africa's arts ambassador, with the stature of such luminaries as Miriam Makeba, Bra Hugh Masekela, Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbulu and many others."

The committee is saddened by his passing and calls on South Africans to remember this legend, who shone ever so bright, not only musically, but in South Africa's liberation struggle against racism.

Mr Gwangwa passed away on Saturday.