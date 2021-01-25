South Africa: Women's Proteas Seal Series, but Still Need to Polish Their Performances

analysis

South Africa's senior women's national cricket team sealed a series victory over Pakistan. However, they still have some work to do to click into top gear.

The Proteas Women's team registered a morale-boosting series win over Pakistan Women. The Proteas, during the inaugural Black Day One Day International (ODI), saw off a stubborn Pakistan side by 13 runs, to wrap-up the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

One area that will be a huge concern though, and which they will seek to tighten up for the third ODI and onwards, is the quality of fielding.

Similar to the events that transpired in the first ODI, once again lapses on the field let the Proteas down as dropped catches and misfields saw Pakistan almost successfully chase South Africa's total of 252 for seven in their allotted 50 overs.

Coming into the match, the Proteas were hopeful of a more fluid and flawless display, especially in their fielding, but in other departments as well. The player of the match in the first ODI, Shabnim Ismail, had described her team's display on the field as amateurish and no doubt would have sounded the call for a more ruthless performance the second time...