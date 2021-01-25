South Africa: Here's Why a Wealth Tax Is a Stunningly Poor Idea for South Africa

opinion

If recent press reports are anything to go by, the Treasury is scrambling to find ways to pay the R20-billion South Africa needs to pay for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Various sources have come up with the stunningly unoriginal idea: a wealth tax.

There really is no arguing that there are huge wealth disparities in South Africa, so it seems not only morally righteous but also logical and politically pleasing to soak the rich. But it's a terrible idea, not necessarily in general but as it specifically relates to South Africa.

There are countries around the world where the very wealthy get away with outrageous inequity. And there are countries in the world where the rich are not paying their fair share. The problem is that South Africa is in neither of those categories.

Because our tax system is steeply progressive already, with the top 10% of earners paying basically all of South Africa's personal tax, adding to this level of progressivity garners increasingly small quantities of tax.

The most egregious thing about this unoriginal idea is that it is somehow presented as though South Africa's heavily socialist government has never thought of it before. Yet, the government has been...