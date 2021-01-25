South Africa: Ace Still Off the Hook - Ramaphosa Fails to Outline Detailed Vaccine Plan

24 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

But the ANC will start a national campaign to deal with vaccine hesitancy and vaccine misinformation.

The ANC failed to outline a detailed vaccine plan after a three-day lekgotla which set its priorities for the year.

And it appears that the National Executive Committee (NEC) did not discuss the Integrity Commission finding made in December 2020 that it should instruct Secretary-General Ace Magashule to step aside. Magashule is due back in court in February on corruption and other charges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said, "Many people are looking to this lekgotla to provide direction on the actions we must now take to rebuild our economy and our society", but then failed to rise to the occasion.

The lekgotla statement mentions a vaccine twice, but provides no further details of an inoculation timetable, financing or how South Africa will fill the promise of 40 million jabs that Ramaphosa made this month. The first mention was: "This lekgotla has placed the defeat of Covid-19 as our overriding and most pressing responsibility for 2021, which requires both an intensive vaccination programme... ".

He did not outline the details of an intensive vaccination programme. The government's strategy has been characterised...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.