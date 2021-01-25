South Africa: Ace Still Off the Hook - Ramaphosa Fails to Outline Detailed Vaccine Plan

analysis

But the ANC will start a national campaign to deal with vaccine hesitancy and vaccine misinformation.

The ANC failed to outline a detailed vaccine plan after a three-day lekgotla which set its priorities for the year.

And it appears that the National Executive Committee (NEC) did not discuss the Integrity Commission finding made in December 2020 that it should instruct Secretary-General Ace Magashule to step aside. Magashule is due back in court in February on corruption and other charges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said, "Many people are looking to this lekgotla to provide direction on the actions we must now take to rebuild our economy and our society", but then failed to rise to the occasion.

The lekgotla statement mentions a vaccine twice, but provides no further details of an inoculation timetable, financing or how South Africa will fill the promise of 40 million jabs that Ramaphosa made this month. The first mention was: "This lekgotla has placed the defeat of Covid-19 as our overriding and most pressing responsibility for 2021, which requires both an intensive vaccination programme... ".

He did not outline the details of an intensive vaccination programme. The government's strategy has been characterised...