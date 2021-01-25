South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 8,147 More Cases of Covid-19

24 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 412 986 with 8 147 new cases identified since the last report.

Click here for statistics.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 993 126 with 46 119 new tests conducted since the last report.

Regrettably, we report 300 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 43 , Free State 15, Gaut- eng 45, Kwa-Zulu Natal 70, Mpumalanga 6, North West 14, Northern Cape 2 and 105 Western Cape. This brings the total to 40 874 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 230 520, representing a recovery rate of 87%.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.