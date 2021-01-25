South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 8,147 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 412 986 with 8 147 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 993 126 with 46 119 new tests conducted since the last report.

Regrettably, we report 300 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 43 , Free State 15, Gaut- eng 45, Kwa-Zulu Natal 70, Mpumalanga 6, North West 14, Northern Cape 2 and 105 Western Cape. This brings the total to 40 874 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 230 520, representing a recovery rate of 87%.