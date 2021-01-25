South Africa: Lifeline in the Age of Covid - Behind the Wheel With Food-Delivery Frontliners

24 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Catherine Del Monte

Since the beginning of the pandemic food deliveries have become a 'safer' way to dine. Behind every order and the finale on your doorstep is an orchestra, carefully conducted by hard-working delivery drivers.

When Port Elizabeth-based Ndaba Ndzombane's entire household was gripped by Covid-19 and plunged into quarantine, the family turned to home-delivery services such as Checkers Sixty60 for groceries and other essential items.

Ndzombane's experience is not unique. Since the pandemic struck and South Africa went into lockdown in March 2020, deliveries - particularly of groceries and fast food - have surged and are projected to continue to be a preferred way to shop post-Covid.

While the exact figures are difficult to come by, according to Bizcommunity data released by Pitchbook on the US online grocery market show a 450% increase in global online grocery deliveries and pick-ups in just nine months - from $1.2bn in August 2019 to $6.6bn in May 2020.

According to the same article, despite a slight decline shown by Google Analytics in online searches for online grocery and delivery services as South Africa's lockdown restrictions lifted, online searches are still twice as popular as they were before lockdown, as local players including OneCart, Checkers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

